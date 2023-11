Taxi drivers participated in a work stoppage in Athens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, which was followed by a protest rally at the Ministry of Transport to demonstrate against a new tax bill designed to crack down on tax evasion of self-employed professionals. Τhey have also announced a 24-hour strike for November 22.

