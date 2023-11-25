IMAGES

Greek poet inspires mural on ending violence against women

A mural inspired by award-winning Greek poet Kiki Dimoula (1931-2020) was unveiled on Friday at Rome’s Sapienza University to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Saturday. Created by Greek artist Melina Koan, the mural is inspired by a verse in the 2001 poem ‘Explosive Finding.’ ‘I myself have lots of repressed skies / but I do not kill stars,’ wrote Dimoula, who was the first female poet published by France’s respected Gallimard. On Saturday an event on female urban artists and cartoonists in Greece will take place, with presentations by Kalliopi Koundouri (Hellenic American College) and Kristina Gedgaudaite (Marie Curie Fellow at the University of Amsterdam).

Visual Arts Human Rights

