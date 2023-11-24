IMAGES

Overlooking the city between the hills

Overlooking the city between the hills

The new square that will be created in Kolonaki in central Athens will have two elements according to the architect Theoni Xanthi, whose office (XZA Architects) won the competition to redesign the popular meeting point in the capital where a metro station of Line 4 is under construction. Speaking to Kathimerini, she said the elements concern the elevated mezzanine that is created and the square itself, which becomes internal and autonomous by following the slope of the ground from Lycabettus to Vasilissis Sofias Avenue and Ardittos Hill. The square will follows a semicircular course, culminating at the end of Koumbari, providing a view of the city between the hills. 

City Life Architecture Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Demolitions of interwar buildings altering city character
IMAGES

Demolitions of interwar buildings altering city character

Plaudits for Archaeological Museum upgrade plans
IMAGES

Plaudits for Archaeological Museum upgrade plans

Thessaloniki’s Alcazar to be restored
IMAGES

Thessaloniki’s Alcazar to be restored

Taking stock of Larissa’s overlooked architectural gems
IMAGES

Taking stock of Larissa’s overlooked architectural gems

Historic school at the mercy of time and vandals
IMAGES

Historic school at the mercy of time and vandals

Zagori makes UNESCO’s World Cultural Landscape Heritage list
IMAGES

Zagori makes UNESCO’s World Cultural Landscape Heritage list