Overlooking the city between the hills

The new square that will be created in Kolonaki in central Athens will have two elements according to the architect Theoni Xanthi, whose office (XZA Architects) won the competition to redesign the popular meeting point in the capital where a metro station of Line 4 is under construction. Speaking to Kathimerini, she said the elements concern the elevated mezzanine that is created and the square itself, which becomes internal and autonomous by following the slope of the ground from Lycabettus to Vasilissis Sofias Avenue and Ardittos Hill. The square will follows a semicircular course, culminating at the end of Koumbari, providing a view of the city between the hills.

