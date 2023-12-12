Kathimerini celebrates 25-year partnership with NYT

Stephen Dunbar-Johnson, president of NYT International, addresses an event on Monday in Piraeus celebrating the 25th anniversary of the collaboration between Kathimerini and the New York Times. He referred, among other things, to how much journalism has changed in the last quarter of a century, noting that the partnership, initially with the International Herald Tribune, demonstrates both shared values, and the endurance and dedication to good quality journalism, without which democracy cannot exist. The event was attended by government ministers, former prime minister Antonis Samaras, as well as members of foreign diplomatic missions, and representatives of institutions, the business world and the arts. On Thursday, Kathimerini will publish extensive coverage of the event which featured a discussion between Alexis Papachelas, executive editor of Kathimerini, Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times and Susan Glasser, staff writer for the New Yorker. [Nikos Kokkalias]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy