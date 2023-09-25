US relief in 1918-1929 at center of October show

The American School of Classical Studies at Athens is marking 100 years from the signing of the population swap agreement between Greece and Turkey at Lausanne with an exhibition shining a spotlight on American relief efforts in this part of the world from 1918-1929. Opening on October 17, the exhibition brings together a wealth of material from the collections of the ASCSA and other institutions demonstrating how the initiative provided immediate relief, but also long-term projects like schools, hospitals and orphanages, such as the one pictured on the Aegean island of Syros. [James L. Barton/Story of the Near East Relief/ASCSA/Gennadius Library]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy