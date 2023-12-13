IMAGES

Couple find new purpose in traditional boat building

Couple find new purpose in traditional boat building

Ioanna Moutousidi and Yannis Borbandonakis’ workshop on Syros, where they decided to live as traditional wooden boat builders. Ioanna grew up in Halkida and came to Syros to study at University of the Aegean, where she met Yannis, a Cretan, who worked in sailing tourism and shipyards. They got to know the art through an old master, Nikos Daroukakis. They studied at the Albaola International Shipbuilding School in the Basque Country. “Despite our centuries-old tradition, we did not support wood-building as a country, we did not keep the wooden boat culture alive,” they said. 

Culture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Play about fascism divides audience
IMAGES

Play about fascism divides audience

How Europe’s oldest book was saved
IMAGES

How Europe’s oldest book was saved

Visual artist inspired by fellow cosmopolitan C.P. Cavafy
IMAGES

Visual artist inspired by fellow cosmopolitan C.P. Cavafy

Karcher to take on cleaning of emblematic ‘Dromeas’
IMAGES

Karcher to take on cleaning of emblematic ‘Dromeas’

Zagori makes UNESCO’s World Cultural Landscape Heritage list
IMAGES

Zagori makes UNESCO’s World Cultural Landscape Heritage list

Callas’ former home to house Academy of Lyrical Art
IMAGES

Callas’ former home to house Academy of Lyrical Art