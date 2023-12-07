Play about fascism divides audience

“Upset” is perhaps the most apt and mild description of the emotion evoked by Portuguese director Tiago Rodrigues’ play “Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists: in the few days it has been staged in Athens by the Onassis Foundation. The controversial work, set in a dystopian future, raises the question of whether it is right to break the laws of democracy in order to defend it. The play was performed last Monday and will run until Friday. Kathimerini attended the performance for two consecutive days and recorded the questions and reactions of the audience. [Joseph Banderet]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy