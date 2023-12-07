IMAGES

Play about fascism divides audience

“Upset” is perhaps the most apt and mild description of the emotion evoked by Portuguese director Tiago Rodrigues’ play “Catarina and the Beauty of Killing Fascists: in the few days it has been staged in Athens by the Onassis Foundation. The controversial work, set in a dystopian future, raises the question of whether it is right to break the laws of democracy in order to defend it. The play was performed last Monday and will run until Friday. Kathimerini attended the performance for two consecutive days and recorded the questions and reactions of the audience. [Joseph Banderet]

