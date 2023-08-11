Callas’ former home to house Academy of Lyrical Art

An open public tender was announced Thursday for the restoration of the building in Athens that will house the Maria Callas Academy of Lyrical Art. With the tender a long-standing goal to restore and highlight the beautiful four-story building on Patision Street, where Callas lived, and to house the Academy of Lyrical Art is moving to the next phase – thanks to the persistence of the head of the academy, soprano Vasso Papantoniou, and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis. This year marks the centenary of Maria Calla’s birth. [Athens Municipality/AMNA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy