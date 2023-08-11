IMAGES

Callas’ former home to house Academy of Lyrical Art

Callas’ former home to house Academy of Lyrical Art

An open public tender was announced Thursday for the restoration of the building in Athens that will house the Maria Callas Academy of Lyrical Art. With the tender a long-standing goal to restore and highlight the beautiful four-story building on Patision Street, where Callas lived, and to house the Academy of Lyrical Art is moving to the next phase – thanks to the persistence of the head of the academy, soprano Vasso Papantoniou, and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis. This year marks the centenary of Maria Calla’s birth. [Athens Municipality/AMNA]

Culture Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Capital’s cultural infrastructure enhanced
IMAGES

Capital’s cultural infrastructure enhanced

Plaudits for Archaeological Museum upgrade plans
IMAGES

Plaudits for Archaeological Museum upgrade plans

Miro’s works come to Greece for first time
IMAGES

Miro’s works come to Greece for first time

Intangible cultural heritage at focus of Athens show
IMAGES

Intangible cultural heritage at focus of Athens show

Fassianos studio on Kea opens to the public as a museum
IMAGES

Fassianos studio on Kea opens to the public as a museum

Debate erupts over corporate logos at ancient monuments
IMAGES

Debate erupts over corporate logos at ancient monuments