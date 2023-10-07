Karcher to take on cleaning of emblematic ‘Dromeas’

Workers clean the glass sculpture “Dromeas” (The Runner) by Greek artist Costas Varotsos in Athens on October 4. One of the most well-known international companies in cleaning systems, Karcher, has undertaken the cleaning of the emblematic glass sculpture, with the consent of the Municipality of Athens, to which it belongs. The 12-meter-high artwork, located across the road from the Athens Hilton in the city center since 1998, consists of countless pieces of jagged glass mounted on an iron frame that depict an athlete running at speed. “In a country where the public space and everything it contains is devalued and uncared for, I feel great relief for this undertaking,” Varotsos told Kathimerini. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

