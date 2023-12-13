IMAGES

Relatives of train crash victims protest in central Athens

Relatives of train crash victims protest in central Athens

A relative leaves a flower during a demonstration on Tuesday over last February’s deadly train crash at Tempe, central Greece. Members of the Tempe Accident Victims Association gathered in front of the Greek parliament, in Athens, to protest the delay in the judicial investigation of the case. “We came here to protest the disrespect we feel and the very great obstruction on the part of Justice,” the head of he association, Maria Karystianou, told reporters. [Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]

