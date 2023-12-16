IMAGES

Access to Imbros and Tenedos impeded

Access to Imbros and Tenedos impeded
The island of Imbros (Gökçeada in Turkish).

Direct access to the islands of Imbros (or Gokceada in Turkish) and Tenedos (or Bozcaada) has been a perennial request of the natives of the two islands. Particularly on Imbros, the largest of the two, where, under the Lausanne Treaty, Ankara had a contractual obligation to safeguard rights and property (and certainly did so only piecemeal), there is a problem of access from Greece. Whether it is members of the Greek community of Imbros who have emigrated due to Turkish persecution in previous decades, or Greek visitors, access to the island is not possible directly from Greece. To get there people would have to fly to Istanbul or Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece and from there by road to one of the two ports on the Gallipoli peninsula.

Tourism Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
How green are country’s ‘green islands’ in reality?
NEWS

How green are country’s ‘green islands’ in reality?

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules
NEWS

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules

UK technical glitch disrupts flights from Greece, Israel, Portugal, Spain
NEWS

UK technical glitch disrupts flights from Greece, Israel, Portugal, Spain

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday
NEWS

Heightened traffic at Attica ports ahead of major summer holiday

August holidays begin for thousands
NEWS

August holidays begin for thousands

TUI UK operated 3 repatriation flights overnight from Greek wildfires
NEWS

TUI UK operated 3 repatriation flights overnight from Greek wildfires