Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules

Several ferries cancelled their services on Saturday due to gale-force winds at sea, part of the stormy weather that will affect Greece at least until midday on Sunday.

The ferries Venizelos to Chania and Kriti 2 to Iraklio on Crete will not be sailing from Piraeus. The shorter runs between Piraeus and the islands of the Argosaronic Gulf are carried out only on closed-type boats.

Rafina and Lavrio schedules, off the eastern coast of Attica, are cancelled.

Also cancelled are the lines Agia Marina-Nea Stira, Kavala-Prinos, Rio-Antirrio, and Killini-Zakynthos schedules.

Passengers should contact port authorities and travel agencies for the latest schedule information.

