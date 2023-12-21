Evangelismos metro to steam ahead

People look at designs of future Athens metro stations. Closing the matter once and for all regarding the construction of the Evangelismos station on Line 4 of the metro at Rizari park in central Athens, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Nikos Tachias stressed on Wednesday that work will start and progress as it did with Exarchia. “No metro station will be abandoned,” he said. He also noted, implicitly but clearly, that the stations of the new line will not be a matter for the new mayor, Haris Doukas, but for the mayor of the next term of office. The Ministry of Infrastructure, the Municipality of Athens and Anaplasi Athinas SA – in its swan song before its transformation into Anaplasi SA – presented the results on Wednesday of the two architectural competitions for the design of the spaces above the seven new stations of Metro Line 4. [Nikos Panayiotopoulos/Intime News]

