IMAGES

Evangelismos metro to steam ahead

Evangelismos metro to steam ahead
[Nikos Panayiotopoulos/Intime News]

People look at designs of future Athens metro stations. Closing the matter once and for all regarding the construction of the Evangelismos station on Line 4 of the metro at Rizari park in central Athens, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Nikos Tachias stressed on Wednesday that work will start and progress as it did with Exarchia. “No metro station will be abandoned,” he said. He also noted, implicitly but clearly, that the stations of the new line will not be a matter for the new mayor, Haris Doukas, but for the mayor of the next term of office. The Ministry of Infrastructure, the Municipality of Athens and Anaplasi Athinas SA – in its swan song before its transformation into Anaplasi SA – presented the results on Wednesday of the two architectural competitions for the design of the spaces above the seven new stations of Metro Line 4. [Nikos Panayiotopoulos/Intime News]

Transport Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Climbers inspect Rio-Antirrio Bridge in spectacular fashion
IMAGES

Climbers inspect Rio-Antirrio Bridge in spectacular fashion

Transformation of coastal Poseidonos Avenue continues
IMAGES

Transformation of coastal Poseidonos Avenue continues

Couple find new purpose in traditional boat building
IMAGES

Couple find new purpose in traditional boat building

Play about fascism divides audience
IMAGES

Play about fascism divides audience

How Europe’s oldest book was saved
IMAGES

How Europe’s oldest book was saved

Visual artist inspired by fellow cosmopolitan C.P. Cavafy
IMAGES

Visual artist inspired by fellow cosmopolitan C.P. Cavafy