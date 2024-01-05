IMAGES

PM visits restored Palace of Aigai

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (second from left) is given a tour by the head of the Ephorate of Antiquities of Imathia, Angeliki Kottaridi (right), at the restored Palace of Aigai on Friday. Spanning approximately 15,000 square meters, “Aigai,” deriving from the same root as the ancient Greek word “aiga” (goat), was the largest building in classical Greece. The project to maintain and restore the palace lasted 16 years and was completed in 2023 with a total budget of 20.3 million euros. The city of Aigai (Vergina) served as the first capital of the Kingdom of Macedonia and underwent significant upgrades through an extensive building program led by Philip II, the father of Alexander the Great. [AMNA]

