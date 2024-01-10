IMAGES

Neo-Impressionism and the Mediterranean

Neo-Impressionism and the Mediterranean

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation has collaborated with major European museums to present, for the first time in Greece, a comprehensive tribute to the Neo-Impressionist art movement, with a focus on the Mediterranean region. The exhibition, titled “Neo-Impressionism in the Colors of the Mediterranean (1891-1914),” will be on display from January 10 to April 7. Marina Ferretti Bocquillon, scientific director emerita at the Giverny Museum of Impressionisms, and Marie Koutsomallis-Moreau, head of collections at the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation, are the exhibition’s curators.

Exhibition Visual Arts Culture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Miro’s works come to Greece for first time
IMAGES

Miro’s works come to Greece for first time

Intangible cultural heritage at focus of Athens show
IMAGES

Intangible cultural heritage at focus of Athens show

Tribute to the great artist who gave us the ‘little man’
IMAGES

Tribute to the great artist who gave us the ‘little man’

Couple find new purpose in traditional boat building
IMAGES

Couple find new purpose in traditional boat building

Play about fascism divides audience
IMAGES

Play about fascism divides audience

How Europe’s oldest book was saved
IMAGES

How Europe’s oldest book was saved