Neo-Impressionism and the Mediterranean
The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation has collaborated with major European museums to present, for the first time in Greece, a comprehensive tribute to the Neo-Impressionist art movement, with a focus on the Mediterranean region. The exhibition, titled “Neo-Impressionism in the Colors of the Mediterranean (1891-1914),” will be on display from January 10 to April 7. Marina Ferretti Bocquillon, scientific director emerita at the Giverny Museum of Impressionisms, and Marie Koutsomallis-Moreau, head of collections at the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation, are the exhibition’s curators.