Neo-Impressionism and the Mediterranean

The Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation has collaborated with major European museums to present, for the first time in Greece, a comprehensive tribute to the Neo-Impressionist art movement, with a focus on the Mediterranean region. The exhibition, titled “Neo-Impressionism in the Colors of the Mediterranean (1891-1914),” will be on display from January 10 to April 7. Marina Ferretti Bocquillon, scientific director emerita at the Giverny Museum of Impressionisms, and Marie Koutsomallis-Moreau, head of collections at the Basil & Elise Goulandris Foundation, are the exhibition’s curators.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy