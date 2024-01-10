IMAGES

Greek FM visits Armenia

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis (4th from the right) meets with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (3rd from the right) in Yerevan on Wednesday. During a press conference, Gerapetritis, who is on an official visit to the Armenian capital, conveyed Greece’s endorsement for the “Crossroads for Peace” project, emphasizing its potential to address issues in the South Caucasus region, local media reported. The project envisions enhancing connectivity between Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Iran through the development of land roads, railroads, cables, pipelines, and power lines. [EPA]

