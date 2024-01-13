Greeks killed in Libya honored posthumously

In an emotionally charged ceremony at the Presidential Mansion on Friday, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou (r) awarded, posthumously, the Grand Cross of the Order of the Phoenix to siblings Angela Moira Mandalios and Philip Mandalios, volunteer interpreters who lost their lives during a Greek humanitarian mission in Libya, on September 17, 2023. They were among five members of a Greek rescue team who were killed en route to the flood-ravaged city of Derna. The awards were given to their father Kanakis Mandalios and their sister Lilian Mandalios, in the presence of their mother, relatives and friends. The ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/President’s Press Office]

