After years of abandonment, the house in the Plaka district of Athens once belonging to the celebrated Greek poet Kostis Palamas, will be restored and given a new lease on life as a landmark and as a place to exhibit his work and to study modern Greek literature. His funeral procession in 1943 started from this house at 5 Periandros Street and developed into a demonstration against the German occupation.

