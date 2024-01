Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced το the second round of the Australian Open on Monday with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win over Zizou Bergs of Belgium. The Greek champion lost last year’s Australian final to Novak Djokovic in three sets.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy