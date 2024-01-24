IMAGES

Yorgos Lanthimos sets sights on Oscar glory

Yorgos Lanthimos’ black comedy fantasy “Poor Things” received 11 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, including best picture, director and actress. The novel-based movie, about an infant whose brain has been transplanted into the body of a grown woman, played by Emma Stone, was the second most nominated film behind Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which led the field with 13 nods. “Poor Things” also received nods for best supporting actor, adapted screenplay, original score, cinematography, production design, editing, costume design, and hair and makeup. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars ceremony from Los Angeles on March 10. [AP]

