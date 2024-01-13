IMAGES

Takis Tloupas: Stories from the basement

Rare Super 8 footage captured between 1950 and 1980 by Takis Tloupas and unearthed in the basement of his Larissa home by director Kalliopi Legaki inspired her to explore the life of the photographer who gained renown for his black-and-white images of life in the Thessalian city and countryside. The resulting film, titled “My Father’s Studio,” “is not a portrait,” the director says. “What interested me was the father-daughter relationship,” she says about Vania, one of Tloupas’ two daughters, “who practically grew up in the photography studio, considering the darkroom part of their home.” Having premiered at the Thessaloniki Documentary Festival, the film will be screened at the Historical Archives of the Piraeus Bank Group Cultural Foundation on January 15.

Film Documentary Photography

