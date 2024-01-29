Building against our long-term interest

Construction of a holiday home overlooking a bay on an Aegean island. In an interview with Kathimerini, Theodoros Aravanis, a retired Council of State judge, criticizes Environment Ministry plans to facilitate construction outside town plans. He argues these plans run counter to the Constitution, which specifies that for a building permit to be issued, a plot must have a frontage on a recognized public street. “This rule cannot be circumvented because to do so would contravene the Constitution,” he says. “Let’s consider not our short-term interests but also the well-being of our children. The harm inflicted by perpetuating the current system will be irreversible.” [Shutterstock]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy