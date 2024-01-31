IMAGES

Avgi weather system retreating

A fire service truck clears the snow from the road near Lake Beletsi in Ippokrateios Politia, about 35 kilometers north of Athens, Tuesday. The Avgi cold weather front hit the Greek capital and outskirts, bringing low temperatures and even snow in mid to high-altitude areas. The weather is anticipated to progressively improve on Wednesday as Avgi retreats. Precipitation, including rain and snowfall, are expected primarily in the southeast, with a gradual diminishing trend. Additionally, below-average temperatures are expected in the east and south regions. Meanwhile, wind speeds are forecast to reach up to 8 Beaufort in the Aegean Sea. [AP]

Weather

