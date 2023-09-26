Larissians take shelter in refugee camp

A resident of flood-hit central Greece prepares to take up quarters at a refugee camp in Koutsochero, some 20 kilometers from the city of Larissa, on Monday, as a new storm swept into Greece. Previously home to around 900 migrants and refugees who were transferred to other facilities further south, the 1,300-capacity Koutsochero camp has been repurposed to house residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged in the devastating floods that struck the area earlier this month. According to local media, residents are opposed to the scheme, though a few dozen made their way to the facility on Sunday and Monday following forecasts of more heavy rain in the region. [Apostolis Domalis/AMNA]

