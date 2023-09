Thessaly, a vital farming region, will face reduced rainfall after 2050 – up to 30% in the worst-case scenario – interspersed with extreme flooding like the recent one. Experts recommend a coordinated network of small dams and reservoirs along with a different mix of crops to curb water usage.

