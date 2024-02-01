Mitsotakis assures farmers government is in position to help

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks with farmers at a roadblock at the entrance of Vonitsa in Western Greece on Wednesday. Farmers had set up a blockade demanding a reduction in production costs, compensation and infrastructure projects. For his part, Mitsotakis said the government will do everything it can to help farmers and all those struggling with rising prices. The government, he said, is open to doing the best it can “at the national and European level.” “We are here to discuss [measures] and to the extent possible, to do the best,” he assured farmers. The economy is doing better, he said, and now has the ability to tackle difficult challenges posed by high prices and problems in the primary sector. “The better the country’s economy is doing, the more resources we will have to support the primary sector,” he stressed.

