The painter Konstantinos Kerestetzis presents watercolors that he created during his stay on Mount Athos, the fruit of a deep relationship he has cultivated with the historic monastic community. However, he is not holding the exhibition in a gallery but at his home, an old Athenian residence on Proussis Street, which is opening to the public for a few days.

