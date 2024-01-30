National Library Reading Room closed due to ceiling collapse

Researchers who want to use the spaces of the neoclassical Vallianeio building of the National Library of Greece on central Panepistimiou Street in Athens are now directed to the office of the general director, as the Reading Room remains temporarily closed after part of the interior ceiling fell, which testifies to the need for urgent action by the ministries of Education and Culture for its comprehensive restoration. The iconic building was designed by Theophil Hansen and its construction was supervised by Ernst Ziller. The brothers, Panagis, Marinos and Andreas Vallianos financed the project. The foundation stone was laid in 1888 and construction was completed in 1902. The National Library moved to the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in 2017, with the Vallianeio building serving as a reading room, open to the public. [Shutterstock]

