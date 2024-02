Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attend a press conference in Belgrade, Monday. In his remarks, Mitsotakis emphasized that Greece stands as Serbia’s most steadfast ally in its pursuit of EU membership, further stating that Greece’s strategic goal is the accession of the Western Balkans. The Greek premier is on a two-day visit to Serbia. [AP]

