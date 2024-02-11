Crete on edge as demolitions are suspended
The planned demolitions of illegal coastal constructions in Elounda on the island of Crete have been suspended after a decision by the local court of First instance. The suspension was ordered even though the relevant decisions have been final for more than 10 years. Meanwhile, the island’s Decentralized Administration is moving on to the next series of demolitions, on the beach at Ierapetra (photo). In anticipation of strong reactions to these demolitions, police authorities have requested a 10-day postponement.