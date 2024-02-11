Crete on edge as demolitions are suspended

The planned demolitions of illegal coastal constructions in Elounda on the island of Crete have been suspended after a decision by the local court of First instance. The suspension was ordered even though the relevant decisions have been final for more than 10 years. Meanwhile, the island’s Decentralized Administration is moving on to the next series of demolitions, on the beach at Ierapetra (photo). In anticipation of strong reactions to these demolitions, police authorities have requested a 10-day postponement.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy