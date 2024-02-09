ECONOMY

First stretch of tunnel on Metro Line 4 presented

[Vaios Hassialis/AVAX/AMNA]

Construction company AVAX Group gave a tour to press representatives on Thursday of the Katehaki metro tunnel, where work is being carried out for Line 4 of Athens metro.

The first 700 meters of tunnel has already been opened by the first of the two tunnel boring machines deployed. The final destination is Evangelismos station, in central Athens.

However, only five of the 15 sites where the stations will be built have so far been handed over to the project contractor, which will translate into at least a two-year delay in the project’s completion.

The stated aim is for the boring machine to reach Evangelismos in spring 2025, having traveled about 5.5 km.

The second one will begin its journey from Alsos Veikou to the same destination in a few days and is expected to complete its work a year later, having constructed 7.7 km of tunnel. 

