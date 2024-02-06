IMAGES

Security system upgrade at Greece’s Fort Knox completed

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President of the Parliament Konstantinos Tasoulas and ministers toured the Bank of Greece’s vault which was recently upgraded with new security systems, as guests of its governor, Yannis Stournaras. The vault stores 71 of the 151 tons of Greece’s gold. Included among the approximately 6,000 bars are those which were removed in the spring of 1941 before they fell into the hands of the German occupiers and were transferred to Pretoria, South Africa in what was a veritable great escape.

