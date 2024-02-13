Recounting the shock of a Houthi missile attack

It was 1.50 p.m., on January 16 when a 15-meter-long Houthi missile hit the Greek-owned ship Zografia off the coast of Yemen. Miraculously, no injuries were caused by the explosion and the Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship sailed to Perama in Greece for repairs. The Ukrainian captain Boris Basenko, who was making his first voyage on the Zografia, told Kathimerini what preceded and followed the attack. “It was a difficult situation. It was not a small bomb that hit us but a rocket, a big rocket, about 15-16 meters long. We were all shocked.” He said he would never return to the region. “If possible, I would never cross the Red Sea again in my life.” On Monday, Houthi rebels launched another two missiles at a Greek-owned ship destined for an Iranian port on Monday, inflicting minor damage but no injuries to the crew, authorities said.

