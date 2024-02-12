The fight against deepfakes, photo manipulation

Digital project entitled ‘PowerPowerPower’ by Danai Isari using the AI program Midjourney. Artificial Intelligence has been used as a weapon of propaganda in elections in the US and Europe.

Greece still has not many incidents of deepfakes but an increase has been observed, the head of the police’s Department for Electronic Crime, Vassilis Papakostas, tells Kathimerini. “The deepfake incidents we have are mostly to do with pornography, revenge porn or sexual blackmail and coercion,” he says, adding that from April 2023 to January 2024 police arrested minors at three schools because of nudes they had created using photos of their female classmates. There has also been photo manipulation involving politicians. Ahead of the EU elections, Brussels has issued a recommendation to protect the electoral process from malicious digital influence campaigns.