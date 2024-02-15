IMAGES

President visits ‘A day that changed the world’ exhibition

[Greek Presidency/Thodoris Manolopoulos/AMNA]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou looks at ancient helmet in the exhibition “Chaeronea, August 2, 338 BC: A Day that Changed the World,” at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens. The Battle of Chaeronea was fought in 338 BC, near the city of Chaeronea in Boeotia, between Macedonia under Philip II and an alliance of city-states led by Athens and Thebes. Philip’s victory paved the way for his son Alexander the Great to lead a unified force of Greeks into Asia and the conquest of the mighty Persian Empire. Sakellaropoulou was guided through the exhibition accompanied by the president of the museum, Sandra Marinopoulou. The exhibition highlights the importance that the battle of Chaeronea had in the transition from the Classical to the Hellenistic period, an era in which Greek civilization would dominate for centuries and lay the foundations of the Western world. 

Exhibition Archaeology

