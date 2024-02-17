IMAGES

World politics on a budget

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis participated in the opening debate of the 60th Munich Security Conference, on the theme “Currency for Change: World Politics on a Budget,” on Friday. The 60th Munich Security Conference, which is being held in the Bavarian capital through Sunday, is being attended by more than 50 leaders, 60 foreign and defense ministers, heads of international organizations, and hundreds of people from the business and academic communities dealing with security. The focus of the conference is Ukraine, the Middle East, migration, climate change, and Europe’s role in security and defense matters. [Dimitris Papamitsos/PM Press Office/AMNA]

Defense Conference

