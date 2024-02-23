Beekeepers, students, health workers take to Athens streets

A beekeeper stands on beehives to address the crowd, in front of the Parliament during a demonstration in central Athens on Thursday. Beekeepers from around the country rallied in Syntagma Square with demands including help with high production costs and the unfair competition from imported honey labeled as Greek. Apart from the beekeepers, students and health workers also held demos in central Athens, causing further traffic disruptions in the city center for yet another day this week, after the farmers and their tractors descended upon the capital on Tuesday. [AP]

