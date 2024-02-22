Modi highlights new opportunities for cooperation

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) is greeted by Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. The two men set a goal of doubling trade by 2030, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fields of defense, anti-terrorist action, cybersecurity and the provision of security at sea. The Middle East was also discussed, given that without some stability in the Red Sea and the Levant, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, cannot be implemented. “We have identified new opportunities to re-energize our partnership,” Modi said, noting that shipping and connectivity is of key importance for Greece and India. Mitsotakis described Greece as India’s natural entry point into Europe during his opening address at the annual multilateral ‘Raisina Dialogue’ conference. [Manish Swarup/AP]

