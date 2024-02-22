Testing stage at FSRU facilities in Alexandroupolis begins

A photo taken by drone shows the transshipment procedures of the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Floating Terminal in Alexandroupolis, northern Greece, 21 February 2024. The arrival of the first LNG cargo from Cameron, US, in Alexandroupolis marks the beginning of the test stage in order to establish the correct operation and performance of the gasifiers and the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) facilities. The transshipment of approximately 151,000 sq.m. LNG from the floating ship to the tanks of the floating station – the total capacity of which is 153,500 m2 – started on 18 February. [Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA]

