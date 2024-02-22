IMAGES

Testing stage at FSRU facilities in Alexandroupolis begins

Testing stage at FSRU facilities in Alexandroupolis begins
[Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA]

A photo taken by drone shows the transshipment procedures of the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Floating Terminal in Alexandroupolis, northern Greece, 21 February 2024. The arrival of the first LNG cargo from Cameron, US, in Alexandroupolis marks the beginning of the test stage in order to establish the correct operation and performance of the gasifiers and the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) facilities. The transshipment of approximately 151,000 sq.m. LNG from the floating ship to the tanks of the floating station – the total capacity of which is 153,500 m2 – started on 18 February. [Dimitris Alexoudis/EPA]

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Modi highlights new opportunities for cooperation
IMAGES

Modi highlights new opportunities for cooperation

Uproar over fashion show in room housing Parthenon Sculptures
IMAGES

Uproar over fashion show in room housing Parthenon Sculptures

Fear returns to Exarchia
IMAGES

Fear returns to Exarchia

Kurugliev wins gold at Romania European Wrestling Championships
IMAGES

Kurugliev wins gold at Romania European Wrestling Championships

World politics on a budget
IMAGES

World politics on a budget

President visits ‘A day that changed the world’ exhibition
IMAGES

President visits ‘A day that changed the world’ exhibition