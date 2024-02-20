Uproar over fashion show in room housing Parthenon Sculptures

Α model on the runway at Erdem RTW Fall 2024 as part of London Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at the British Museum on Saturday. The fashion show in the Duveen Room, where the Parthenon Sculptures are kept, drew an indignant response in Greece, with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni accusing the British Museum directors of “belittling and insulting not only the monument but also the universal values it transmits,” while reiterating the Greek demand for the return of the marbles to Greece. She told Kathimerini that “the sculptures were used as decorative elements without any connection between the values they represent and the fashion show.” The museum, for its part, stated that its premises are used for the organization of commercial events out of hours, with the collection always remaining a priority.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy