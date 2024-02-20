IMAGES

Uproar over fashion show in room housing Parthenon Sculptures

Uproar over fashion show in room housing Parthenon Sculptures
[Adam Duke/WWD via Getty Images]

Α model on the runway at Erdem RTW Fall 2024 as part of London Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at the British Museum on Saturday. The fashion show in the Duveen Room, where the Parthenon Sculptures are kept, drew an indignant response in Greece, with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni accusing the British Museum directors of “belittling and insulting not only the monument but also the universal values it transmits,” while reiterating the Greek demand for the return of the marbles to Greece. She told Kathimerini that “the sculptures were used as decorative elements without any connection between the values they represent and the fashion show.” The museum, for its part, stated that its premises are used for the organization of commercial events out of hours, with the collection always remaining a priority. 

Fashion Museum

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The planet in focus
CULTURE

The planet in focus

Fear returns to Exarchia
IMAGES

Fear returns to Exarchia

Kurugliev wins gold at Romania European Wrestling Championships
IMAGES

Kurugliev wins gold at Romania European Wrestling Championships

World politics on a budget
IMAGES

World politics on a budget

President visits ‘A day that changed the world’ exhibition
IMAGES

President visits ‘A day that changed the world’ exhibition

Recounting the shock of a Houthi missile attack
IMAGES

Recounting the shock of a Houthi missile attack