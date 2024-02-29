Greece marks anniversary of its deadliest train crash

Relatives of the 57 victims of Greece’s deadliest train crash attended a memorial service to mark the anniversary, in Tempe, central Greece on Wednesday. Relatives left flowers at the fence alongside the tracks where the collision occurred, with the names and photos of the victims. Large gatherings also took place in support of the families left behind in central Athens, Thessaloniki, Larissa, Iraklio, Patra, Volos, Karditsa, Hania and Agrinio. The marches were attended by people from all walks of life to also demonstrate against the shortcomings of the state mechanism which ultimately led to the tragedy. Athens was flooded with parents and their children, and seniors, joined by trade unions, student associations and young workers. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

