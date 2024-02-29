IMAGES

Greece marks anniversary of its deadliest train crash

Greece marks anniversary of its deadliest train crash
[Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Relatives of the 57 victims of Greece’s deadliest train crash attended a memorial service to mark the anniversary, in Tempe, central Greece on Wednesday. Relatives left flowers at the fence alongside the tracks where the collision occurred, with the names and photos of the victims. Large gatherings also took place in support of the families left behind in central Athens, Thessaloniki, Larissa, Iraklio, Patra, Volos, Karditsa, Hania and Agrinio. The marches were attended by people from all walks of life to also demonstrate against the shortcomings of the state mechanism which ultimately led to the tragedy. Athens was flooded with parents and their children, and seniors, joined by trade unions, student associations and young workers. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Accident Transport Anniversary

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Train collision anniversary marked with accusations of cover-up
IMAGES

Train collision anniversary marked with accusations of cover-up

Relatives of train crash victims protest in central Athens
IMAGES

Relatives of train crash victims protest in central Athens

Memorial service held for victims of Tempe train crash
IMAGES

Memorial service held for victims of Tempe train crash

Relatives seeking unaccounted-for passengers
IMAGES

Relatives seeking unaccounted-for passengers

Writer explores Athens’ pre-war bomb shelters
IMAGES

Writer explores Athens’ pre-war bomb shelters

Beekeepers, students, health workers take to Athens streets
IMAGES

Beekeepers, students, health workers take to Athens streets