Half a century since the restoration of Greek democracy
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l), Kathimerini Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas (center) and the head of the National Bank Cultural Foundation (MIET), Kostas Kostis, take part in a discussion during the “50 Years of the Metapolitefsi” conference in Athens on Thursday. The three-day conference, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the restoration of Greek democracy – a period known as the Metapolitefsi, is organized by Kathimerini newspaper, MIET, Delphi Economic Forum and the Hellenic Observatory at the European Institute of the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Mitsotakis underlined that during the Metapolitefsi period “Greece missed many opportunities,’ while noting that ‘toxicity and cannibalism are sweeping everything.” He vowed that his government will continue with reforms.