First trial over Tempe tragedy adjourned to April 5

TV crews gather outside an Athens courthouse for the first trial on Friday concerning a lawsuit filed by relatives of a victim of the Tempe train crash, Greece’s deadliest, in late February 2023. The trial was adjourned until April 5. The application for a stay was lodged by Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) and Hellenic Train, against whom four members of the family of the conductor who was on board the passenger train have brought legal action. The compensation they are seeking for the moral damage and distress suffered as a result of his death amounts to €1 million, or €250,000 each. The lawyers of the two companies asked for a postponement of the trial on the grounds they did not know about the criminal case file, which was opened in the context of the interrogation conducted at the Larissa Appeal Court by the special investigator. The crash between a freight train and passenger train caused the death of 57 people and countless injuries. [InTime News]

