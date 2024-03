Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis celebrates after the men’s pole vault final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, where he won bronze with a jump of 5.85m. Sweden’s Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis successfully defended his world indoor pole vault title with a best clearance of 6.05m, while American Sam Kendricks secured silver with a best performance of 5.90m. [Reuters]

