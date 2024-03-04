The village that defies demographic trends

Students make their way to school against the stunning backdrop of the Pindus mountains in Chrysomilia, 39 kilometers from the town of Kalambaka, in Thessaly. Boasting a population of just over 500, this relatively isolated village runs against Greece’s bleak demographic trends. Despite its remote, mountainous location, around 50 families reside here, each with an average of three children. Families and local officials acknowledge the limited presence of the state, attributing the high birthrate to the combination of self-sufficiency and strong social bonds rooted in local culture and history.

