Emma Stone, left, and Yorgos Lanthimos embrace as Stone wins the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for “Poor Things” during the Oscars on Sunday, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Stone, who won her second Oscar, thanked the team behind the film, including the Greek director. “Thank you for this gift of a lifetime in the role of Bella,” she said. [AP]

