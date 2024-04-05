IMAGES

Searching for Zeus’ abode on island peak

Since 2021, a team of researchers from the Swiss School of Archeology in Greece and the Ephorate of Antiquities of Piraeus and the Islands has been exploring the top of Mount Hellanion, the highest peak on Aegina island, as well as the entire Saronic Gulf. A sanctuary dedicated to Zeus previously stood where the Analipsi Chapel stands today, overlooking the gulf. Researchers aim to record and date prehistoric remains as well as those associated with Zeus’ sanctuary. Some finds, such as a wheeled clay Mycenaean figurine, which is at the Archaeological Museum of Kolona on Aegina, point to a cultic use of the peak as early as the Bronze Age.

Archaeology

