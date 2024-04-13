Restoration of the Ancient Theater of Delphi on track

Restoration work at the 4th century BC Theater of Delphi in central Greece, a UNESCO World Heritage monument, is being intensified, after the unanimous approval by the Central Archaeological Council of the geotechnical study and the implementation study for the restoration of its eastern part. The studies were drafted as a follow-up to the final restoration and rainwater runoff studies of the theater and the northern slope. The restoration is slated for completion in 2027. “The unique archaeological site of Delphi, of international scope and reference, is in absolute need of constant care and attention, in order to protect it from the effects of the evolving climate crisis. A non-negligible parameter is the fact that tectonic faults develop in the wider area, such as the Delphi fault and the Kerna fault,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. The Ancient Theater of Delphi was integrated into the Sanctuary of Apollo, occupying the northwest corner of the temple. [Ministry of Culture]

