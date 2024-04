The Greek-Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III and other clergy celebrated Palm Sunday with a procession leading into the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus is believed to be buried. Fewer pilgrims attended this year due to the war in Gaza. [AP]

