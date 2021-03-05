PODCASTS

Congress calls for tougher action on Turkey

Earlier this week, 170 members of the House of Representatives, signed a bipartisan letter urging President Biden to address “troubling” human rights issues as it creates its Turkey policy.

The letter is the latest step Congress has taken to ensure the administration confronts Turkey’s President Erdogan over Ankara’s democratic backsliding and hostile behavior.

In the meantime, it appears that Turkey is receiving the cold shoulder from the administration, with its Defense Minister Hulusi Akar’s letters to the Pentagon going unanswered.

Lena Argiri, the DC Correspondent for ERT, the Greek Public Broadcasting Company, joins The Greek Current to discuss these latest developments in Washington, DC.

 

